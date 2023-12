CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team dominated Harris-Stowe 95-45 Wednesday night at the Show Me Center.

Rob Martin and Adam Larson each had 19 points in the win and the Redhawks shot over 50 percent with a season-best 12 three-pointers.

With the win, Southeast improves to 3-6 and travels to Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

