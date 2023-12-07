Heartland Votes
Rail corridor to Carbondale one of 12 to receive funding for expansion, renovations

The rail corridor from Chicago to Carbondale is one of 12 to receive funding for expansions...
The rail corridor from Chicago to Carbondale is one of 12 to receive funding for expansions and renovations.(Pexels | Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The rail corridor from Chicago to Carbondale is one of 12 to receive funding for expansions and renovations.

According to a release from Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration chose 12 rail corridors in Illinois to each receive $500,000 through the new Corridor Identification and Development Program.

The following corridors will receive funding:

  • Peoria to Chicago Passenger Rail Service
  • Chicago to Quad Cities Service Extension Program
  • Chicago to Carbondale Corridor
  • Chicago to St. Louis Corridor
  • Hannibal Extension of Existing Chicago-Quincy Corridor
  • North Coast Hiawatha
  • Chicago to Grand Rapids Corridor
  • Wolverine Corridor
  • Daily Cardinal Service
  • Milwaukee to Chicago Hiawatha Service Expansion
  • Indianapolis - Chicago Corridor
  • Chicago to Port Huron Corridor

“Rail corridors serve as vital lifelines, weaving through the very heart of our state and connecting our residents with unparalleled convenience,” Durbin said in the release. “This funding will put us on a path toward a better-connected Illinois, fostering economic growth, enhancing accessibility, and ensuring a brighter, more interconnected future for all Illinoisans.”

“Connecting Illinoisans by rail allows families to commute to work, visit loved ones and explore our great state with more ease and reliability,” Duckworth added. “Along with greater options for transportation, these federal resources—authorized through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law—will help provide good-paying, local jobs as Illinoisans plan for and eventually build out these corridor expansions.”

According to the release, the purpose of the CID program is to develop a passenger rail planning and development program.

