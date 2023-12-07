Pleasant today, showers and storms possible this weekend

Good afternoon, today is going to be a fairly nice day across the Heartland. The sunshine is out and highs are expected in the upper 50s to lower 50s. Main concern will be gusty winds out of the southwest up to 30 mph. The clouds will slowly start to roll in Friday morning ahead of the rain headed our way. Friday will stay mostly dry with the chance of a spot shower into the later afternoon and evening. Tracking showers and thunderstorms for the Heartland throughout the day Saturday. There is marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms, with main threat being damaging winds. Rain should move out of the Heartland by Sunday morning, leaving us with cooler temps and sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.