Much warmer tomorrow and Friday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a chilly afternoon, clear skies and light winds will allow for temperatures to drop rapidly this evening. Lows will bottom out in the lower 30s in most areas shortly after midnight. During the predawn hours, winds will begin to turn out of the southwest starting the warm up. For our Thursday we will see partly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds at times will gust over 30 MPH. Highs will reach the upper 50sa and lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and continued breezy. Highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We are still monitoring the weekend forecast closely. A storm system will likely bring rain and a few storms Saturday followed much colder weather on Sunday.

