Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Missouri State Auditor launches audit in Kennett

State auditors are combing through the books in one Bootheel town after finding credible allegations of potential fraud
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - State auditors are combing through the books of one Bootheel town after finding credible allegations of potential fraud.

Allegations of misused tax dollars prompted the city of Kennett to request the state auditor’s office to take a closer look at the books.

Kennett Mayor Jake Crafton said that because they wanted to make sure that money is being spent wisely, the city requested an audit.

“There were some financial discrepancies that were found,” said Crafton.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said it started last year.

“There was a whistleblower complaint in 2022 regarding allegations of a former employee adjusting payroll records and overpaying herself as well as improper use of city credit card,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said their initial investigation found those claims to be credible and now his office is taking a closer look.

“Once the auditors get in and start doing their work if they identify any other areas of concern we have the ability to expand the scope of the audit,” said Fitzpatrick.

Once his office gathers their findings, they’ll turn them over to law enforcement.

“To determine if charges should be filed and if criminal prosecution is warranted which is a frequent outcome of these audits,” said Fitzpatrick.

Mayor Crafton said he hopes this can be a learning experience for the city.

“Put in place financial safe guards so that this does not happen again,” said Crafton.

The results of the audit should come out in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing...
Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman

Latest News

A package of legislation submitted in the Missouri House of Representatives would establish a...
Proposed public safety package would create Missouri task force to fight cyberstalking, harassment
The founder of a Cape Girardeau non-profit says they will keep helping the homeless, as the...
A closer look at Cape Girardeau's homeless issue
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in early November.
2 arrested after vehicles, apartments damaged by gunfire in Carbondale
The annual wreath ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was...
Wreath ceremony in Cape Girardeau commemorates 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor