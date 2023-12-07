Heartland Votes
Man accused of attacking Panda Express workers over the quality of his food

Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda...
Missouri authorities say Philip Person was arrested for attacking two employees at a Panda Express after being upset with the quality of his food.
By Rheanna Wachter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a man is facing several charges after he attacked two Panda Express employees.

According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, officers were called to a Panda Express restaurant on Hanley Road Wednesday evening for reports of two workers who were injured by an upset customer.

Authorities said they found that a female worker was punched in the head and a male worker was stabbed in the lower back by a customer later identified as Philip Person.

The workers told police that the situation started with Person arguing over the quality of the free food he was served and wanting a refund.

When they would not refund the free meal option, he began throwing food around before one of them knocked the food from his hand.

Police said Person then punched the female employee in the face.

A co-worker came to the woman’s rescue but that’s when Person pulled out a knife and stabbed the other employee.

Officers said Person left the restaurant after the altercation, but they eventually found him and took him into custody.

The two workers were treated for their injuries, including the male employee being taken to an area hospital.

Person is facing charges that include first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

