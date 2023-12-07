Heartland businesses experiencing shipping delays around the holidays

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have been experiencing a mail slowdown recently, you are not alone.

A steady stream of customers walked in and out of the Cape Girardeau Post Office Tuesday afternoon, many of them dropping of packages during the busiest time of the year.

Hagos Hoard works for Teen Challenge. He said a lot of the people they serve wait longer than expected to get packages from home.

“We get calls from mothers, from wives all the time asking if packages have been delivered,” Hoard said.

He added that family members that are sending mail to the young men at the facility are having conflicts with the shipping process.

“Sometimes a mom back home may check the internet and it’s telling her one thing, but I’m the guy that picks up the physical packages and I can tell you it’s not here,” Hoard said. “We’re not hiding it--we want your son or your husband to get your package as well.”

Jacob Yarbrough, who owns Karmic Genesis in Cape Girardeau, has also been dealing with some shipping issues recently.

“We have had an issue with running out of product because the shipping is taking so long,” Yarbrough said. “What used to take two days now takes four days--at minimum, up to two weeks.”

He said shipping delays can really hurt a small business like his--especially when he orders his products on a weekly basis.

“And when that doesn’t happen, we run out of certain things. And that causes people to be upset. And sometimes it costs a customer,” Yarbrough said. “You know, the people that come here, they expect a certain--not only customer service--but a guarantee that their product will be here. Because they depend upon it.”

We reached out to Mark Inglett with the U.S. Postal Service to ask about delays here in Missouri. He told us they are committed to providing the best possible service and apologize for any inconvenience customers may have experienced.

We also talked to several postal customers said they are not seeing a delay in their mail.

In fact, one woman, Kara Kaminsky, told us she always shops online, and mail service actually seems faster this year.

“I know that I haven’t had any issues with any type of delays with getting or returning items,” Kaminsky said. “So, it’s been good for me, thank goodness. And everything is here right before Christmas.”

For any service-related inquiries with USPS, visit https://usps.my.site.com/emailus/s/.

