Gov. Parson announces new investment plan to help minimize maternal mortality rates in Mo.

Governor Mike Parson announced the state Department of Health and Senior Services will release a total of $5 million to reduce maternal mortality
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson wants Missouri to invest more money into improving the lives of pregnant women.

On Wednesday, Gov. Parson announced the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will release $4.3 million toward increasing access to health services provided to women during pregnancy and postpartum. The goal of this investment is to reduce maternal mortality.

In 2023, the state’s latest Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review (PAMR) report found that annually, an average of 61 Mo. women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy—ranking Mo. 44th among states in maternal mortality.

“Last year during my State of the State Address, we declared that it was unacceptable for Missouri to be ranked near the bottom when it comes to maternal care, and we’re taking action,” Gov. Parson said. “By recognizing the need to do better for Missouri mothers, this funding will help us implement a new plan to provide needed support and save lives.”

Missouri’s maternal mortality prevention plan includes the following five domains: Missouri Maternal Quality Care Protocols, Maternal Care Workforce, Optimize Postpartum Care, Maternal Health Access Project, and Improved Maternal Health Data.

“We must do better for Missouri mothers, and this funding is granting the state unprecedented opportunities to create greater access to quality care,” said DHSS Director Paula F. Nickelson. “It is also crucial that we make an impact with this transformation of perinatal care. The strategies we are employing are based on what has truly worked in other states.”

Additionally, the Mo. Dept. of Mental Health was awarded the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Screening and Treatment for Maternal Depression and Related Behavioral Disorders Program grant for $687,777.

