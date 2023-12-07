Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update on December 7

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 7, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link to provide a Team Kentucky Update.

Gov. Beshear provided updates on the two-year anniversary of tornadoes in Western Kentucky; inaugural events; the Team Kentucky Gallery; sports betting; state employee adoption benefits; and nonprofit awards from the Kentucky Arts Council.

Western Kentucky Tornado Response Update

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on response efforts in Western Kentucky ahead of the two-year anniversary of the devastating tornadoes that took the lives of 81 people on December 10, 2021.

The Governor thanked the countless volunteers who assisted with recovery efforts, as well as donors from across the world who contributed to the First Lady’s Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive.

Over the past two years, the Beshear administration has kept its promise to be with Western Kentucky until every home and every life is rebuilt, securing more than $800M in federal and state funds to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts. Those dollars have supported local governments, nonprofits, individuals, farmers, new homes for survivors, food assistance, infrastructure, small businesses and the environment. The Governor will visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs to remember those lost and to hand over the keys to 10 new homes in these communities for tornado survivors.

‘Forward, Together’ Inauguration

The Governor and First Lady encouraged Kentuckians to attend or watch the Forward, Together inaugural celebrations on December 12.

The First Lady encouraged Kentuckians attending the worship service to bring a new, unwrapped stuffed animal or journal for ZeroV, the statewide coalition of domestic violence shelters. All donations directly help domestic violence programs as they provide life-saving shelter and support services to Kentuckians who seek crisis intervention and support in rebuilding their lives after abuse.

Mrs. Beshear provided an update on the inauguration poster contest for school-aged children. Winners will be contacted and invited to the Capitol on December 12, where they will be recognized as part of the inaugural celebration.

Secretary Jamie Link announced that Kentuckians attending the inauguration celebration on December 12 can take advantage of free public parking and a shuttle service.

Team Kentucky Gallery

The Governor and First Lady invited Kentuckians to lend their creative talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort. Photographers can submit digital copies of their photos by using the application on the gallery’s website. The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the spring 2024 exhibit is Wednesday, December 20.

Sports Betting

The Governor announced that since sports betting opened in the commonwealth, over $656M has been wagered. This number represents over $26.8M that has been wagered in-person at the state’s licensed retail sportsbooks and over $629.5M that has been wagered through mobile devices. An average of $65.2M is being wagered each week.

Initial numbers indicate that the commonwealth brought in nearly $8M in tax dollars for the first two months of sports wagering. Detailed monthly reports will be available on the Horse Racing Commission’s website starting next week.

Join Team Kentucky

Gov. Beshear invited those who want to help the Beshear/Coleman administration continue building a better Kentucky to apply for an unclassified position at jointeamky.ky.gov. The website also includes information about state government agencies and cabinets, Executive Branch state employment benefits and a list of in-demand jobs.

The Governor also thanked Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey for his service. Harvey plans to retire at the end of this year.

State Employee Adoption Benefits

Gov. Beshear highlighted adoption benefits for state employees. The commonwealth offers state employees interested in adoption up to $5,000 and $7,000 for children with special needs to help cover adoption expenses, as well as offset future medical or educational expenses. So far, this program has provided adoption reimbursement and stipend payments for 17 state employees, helping cover expenses for 25 children. The Governor announced that this program has resulted in Kentucky being recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption as one of the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces in the Government Industry.

Kentucky Arts Council Nonprofits Awards

The Governor announced that 107 nonprofit arts organizations across the commonwealth will benefit from more than $1.2M in funding in the 2024 fiscal year through the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership grant.

Team-Kentucky All-Stars

The Governor named two women, Michelle Pawlowski and Brenda Tiffany, who dedicate their time to honor and pay tribute to fallen law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. As a part of the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, Pawlowski and Tiffany join forces to bring Christmas wreaths to the gravesites of fallen officers across the country, including KSP’s 37 fallen troopers and officers.

“While Michelle and Brenda are not doing this project for recognition, we want to say thank you by naming them this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars,” said Gov. Beshear. “The sacrifices of these law enforcement officers do not go unnoticed here in the commonwealth. We thank them for their service and protection, and we thank you for honoring our heroes.”

