Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered that flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday.

The order is in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, on December 7.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status/.

