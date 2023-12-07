Heartland Votes
First Alert: Temps warm up to upper 50s, low 60s by this afternoon

Your First Alert forecast at 5 a.m. on 12/7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today is looking much warmer than average.

Madeline Parker says temperatures will start off cool, but warm up to the upper 50s, and low 60s by the afternoon with partly-cloudy skies.

It will also be pretty windy throughout the day, with wind gusts ranging between 25 and 35 miles per hour.

Windy conditions continue throughout tonight and into Friday morning.

Friday morning will be starting in the low 40s and warming to the low 60s, with mostly-cloudy skies. However, we start tracking the chance for rain in the overnight hours heading into Saturday.

Saturday looks to have chances of thunderstorms, with main threats being heavy rain and lightning; however, we are still monitoring the system.

After Saturday, temperatures cool significantly heading into Sunday, with highs dropping into the low 40s. Temperatures remain cool for the work week, with highs in the low 50s for the week.

Winds will also be much calmer during the week than heading into the weekend.

