Eddyville Police Dept. searching for missing woman

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Eddyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing woman.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Amber Patton of Eddyville, Kentucky was last seen in Lyon Co. on Wednesday, December 6 around 10:25 a.m.

Patton is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, with a height of 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

She was seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Pathfinder with Ky. license plate D0S325.

Patton is known to frequent Lyon, Livingston and McCracken Counties.

If you have any information or have seen this person or her vehicle, please contact the Eddyville Police Department at (270) 388-2287 or (270) 388-0911.

