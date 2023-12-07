Heartland Votes
Def Leppard announces tour start in St. Louis

Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.
Def Leppard announced a new tour on Thursday that will start in St. Louis in 2024.(Def Leppard)
By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - Def Leppard announces they will kick off a new tour in St. Louis next year.

They will begin their tour at Busch Stadium on July 6, 2024. The tour will feature artists like Journey, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band and Heart.

Ticket pre-sales and VIP packages will go on sale Tuesday, December 12 at 10 a.m.

For more information on other dates and ticketing information, visit defleppardjourney2024.com

