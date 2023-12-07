Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce partners with Innovate SOMO to expand opportunities

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has signed a partnership agreement with the...
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has signed a partnership agreement with the Southern Missouri Innovation Network
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has signed a partnership agreement with the Southern Missouri Innovation Network.

This partnership will open up major educational and job opportunities to the Cape Girardeau region. The mission of the Southern Missouri Innovation Network, or Innovate SOMO, is to unlock the full potential of entrepreneurship and innovation to transform communities in the southernmost 47 counties in Missouri. The initiative includes over two dozen partner communities.

The Innovate SOMO network is expected to:

  • Provide programs and services to nearly 1,200 entrepreneurs and workers
  • Assist in the building of more than 60 new businesses
  • Create over 500 new high-quality jobs

The annual economic impact from these efforts is expected to be more than $37M.

For more information about local availability of these programs or services, you can contact Cape Chamber President/CEO, Rob Gilligan, by emailing rgilligan@capechamber.com or calling 573-335-3312.

To learn more about the Innovate SOMO network, you can visit InnovateSOMO.org.

