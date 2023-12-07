Heartland Votes
American Red Cross to honor local man for saving coworker’s life

One year after saving his coworker’s life, Dustin Farrar will be honored by the American Red...
One year after saving his coworker’s life, Dustin Farrar will be honored by the American Red Cross at a ceremony this Friday.(Live 5)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One year after saving his coworker’s life, Dustin Farrar will be honored by the American Red Cross at a ceremony this Friday.

The incident happened on December 8, 2022 while Farrar was working at Southeast Missouri Machine Co. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

According to witnesses, Farrar did not hesitate when he found his coworker, Dennis Friedrich, lying unresponsive and not breathing. Using his Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED training, Farrar directed office personnel to call 911 and immediately began chest compressions and administered rescue breaths.

Friedrich reportedly took a breath and a pulse was found, but was soon lost again. This continued off and on during the course of the medical emergency. Farrar shouted words of encouragement to Friedrich, continuing to perform CPR until the paramedics arrived.

The Red Cross said both the paramedics and the cardiologist, later at the hospital, agreed Farrar’s quick actions saved Friedrich’s life.

For his heroic and lifesaving action, Farrar will receive the Red Cross Certificate of Merit this Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Station 1 located at 1 S. Sprigg St.

According to the Red Cross, the Certificate of Merit is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

“We’re extremely proud to present a Certificate of Merit to Mr. Farrar,” said Executive Director of the Southeast Missouri Northeast Arkansas Red Cross Chapter Micheal Sullivan. “His actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.”

For more information on Red Cross training courses, visit redcross.org/takeaclass.

