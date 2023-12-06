2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday evening.

According to MSHP, 20-year-old Jessie W. Clayton and passenger 22-year-old Sarah E. Williams, who are both from Gideon, Mo., were travelling in a 2017 Ford Escape around 7:43 p.m. on December 5.

They were travelling eastbound on U.S. 60, just one mile west of Fisk, Mo. in Butler County.

MSHP says the crash occurred when their vehicle struck an abandoned trailer in the roadway. The Ford Escape then ran off the roadway and into the median.

The vehicle was totaled. Clayton was taken by Air Evac to Region One Health in Memphis, Tennessee for treatment of serious injuries.

Williams was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries she received in the crash.

Both were reported wearing seatbelts.

