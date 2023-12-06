Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say

FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.(piepermeredith via canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Gray News/KPHO) - A young boy in Arizona is dead after drowning in a pool on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say first responders were called to a Gilbert-area home regarding a possible drowning at around 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers said they found a 1-year-old child who had fallen into an unfenced pool in a backyard.

CPR was performed on the boy who was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Police said it appeared the toddler crawled through a doggie door to get into the backyard before falling into the pool. It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

Police have not immediately identified the boy or his family, but said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

Cape Girardeau County’s only Share the Harvest meat processor, located in in Jackson,...
Local meat processor gives update on Share the Harvest
Community leaders celebrated the new city hall with a ribbon cutting and open house on...
Marion, Ill. leaders hold ribbon cutting, open house for new city hall
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe