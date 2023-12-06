Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Sikeston Field House gets new metal detectors

Sikeston Field House gets new metal detectors.
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans attending this week’s SEMO Conference Tournament games in Sikeston are experiencing a whole new level of security.

In order to get inside the SEMO Conference Tournament, they will walk through one of two new metal detectors.

School Resource Officer Sgt. Tyler Rowe showed us how they work.

He said the school district paid for them using a safety grant and installed them last week.

Rowe said keeping students, faculty and visitors safe is their main priority.

“We care about our kids, we care about our safety. We care about anybody that comes onto our campus that comes to enjoy our facility and see our field house,” Rowe said. “That we care about you and we want you to feel safe while you’re here.”

Rowe told us that the school district will have faculty members directing guests through the metal detectors and Sikeston DPS Officers will also be on hand to provide any assistance.

The SEMO Conference Tournament continues here all week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

A team at the C-333 Process Building at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Paducah Site...
Pipe crawling robot improves efficiency at U.S. DOE in Paducah
Cape Girardeau County’s only Share the Harvest meat processor, located in in Jackson,...
Local meat processor gives update on Share the Harvest
It’s the first power 5 team in 15 years to visit Carbondale and the last power 5 team to come...
SIU men’s basketball welcomes their first power 5 team to the Banterra Center since 2008
Christmas arrived on Tuesday, December 5 in the small town of Kennett, Missouri.
Kennett, Mo. hosts ‘Just a Small Town Christmas’ event