Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This time of year, you can usually count on hearing bells ringing around town.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

But this year, there is not as much jingling happening in Cape Girardeau.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year, but they are struggling to find people who want to ring the bells for a cause.

”When you drive around town and see empty kettles, it’s because we don’t have enough volunteers to do it,” said Captain Lily Reinier with the Salvation Army.

Reinier said having volunteer bell ringers interact with people has been a critical part of the campaign for years.

“If people are standing there and there is someone to talk to, it’s harder to walk by a kettle that someone is standing at than one that’s empty,” Reinier said.

This campaign is a big reason the Salvation Army is able to give back to the community.

“It’s how we are able to support our community with our Thanksgiving meal, our hot meals that we serve three days a week, utilities--all those things come from the money we make this time of year,” Reinier said.

The goal is to raise $120,000 from the kettles before the campaign ends on December 23.

So far, they’ve raised $20,000.

She encourages people in the community to volunteer at the kettles and bring that familiar jingle sound to the area.

“Anybody who wants to sign up, grab your family, grab your friends--really, it is community involvement,” Reinier said.

You can sign up here to ring the bells.

