Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

PHOTOS: Malden Elem. ‘decking the halls’ this holiday season

Malden Elementary School "Decked the Halls" this year.
Malden Elementary School "Decked the Halls" this year.(Misty Thomas/viewer submitted)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff at Malden Elementary were tasked with “decking the halls” back in October and they rose to the challenge.

Elementary Principal Misty Thomas tells us they went above and beyond. She said words and pictures do not do justice to the amount of time and effort put into decorating the building.

See photos of the decorations below.

The look on the students’ faces when they entered the building was priceless, she added.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Sounds of the Season 2023
A Firehouse Chili event to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County raised $2,055 in...
Firehouse Chili to be held in Paducah to benefit United Way
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects