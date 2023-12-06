PHOTOS: Malden Elem. ‘decking the halls’ this holiday season

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff at Malden Elementary were tasked with “decking the halls” back in October and they rose to the challenge.

Elementary Principal Misty Thomas tells us they went above and beyond. She said words and pictures do not do justice to the amount of time and effort put into decorating the building.

See photos of the decorations below.

The look on the students’ faces when they entered the building was priceless, she added.

