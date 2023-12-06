Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Pet snake rescued from cabinet side panel in Herrin home

Crews with the Herrin Fire Department found Nagini, a six foot boa, stuck in the side panel of...
Crews with the Herrin Fire Department found Nagini, a six foot boa, stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet. They disassembled the cabinet so that the owner could get the snake(City of Herrin Fire Department)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Herrin Fire Department found and rescued a pet snake from a cabinet side panel.

On December 6, the City of Herrin Fire Department responded to a report of a pet snake stuck in a wall. Upon arrival, crews found Nagini, a six foot boa, stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet.

According to the Fire Department, Nagini had been stuck in the cabinet for approximately 12 hours after escaping her enclosure. Firefighters Lamb and Blake were able to disassemble the cabinet so the owner could get her snake.

No damage was done to the property and Nagini was returned safely to her enclosure.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
Cardinals make it official: Yadier Molina rejoins club as special advisor
Brian W. Readenour is wanted for numerous felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a...
Multiple agencies searching for man wanted for child sex abuse charges; spotted in Hickman Co.
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
A hundred-mile chase leading to a drug bust worth a quarter-million dollars lands a man in...
Man arrested after 115-mile chase in Williamson County, Illinois