Pet snake rescued from cabinet side panel in Herrin home

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Herrin Fire Department found and rescued a pet snake from a cabinet side panel.

On December 6, the City of Herrin Fire Department responded to a report of a pet snake stuck in a wall. Upon arrival, crews found Nagini, a six foot boa, stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet.

According to the Fire Department, Nagini had been stuck in the cabinet for approximately 12 hours after escaping her enclosure. Firefighters Lamb and Blake were able to disassemble the cabinet so the owner could get her snake.

No damage was done to the property and Nagini was returned safely to her enclosure.

