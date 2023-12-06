Multiple agencies searching for man wanted for child sex abuse charges; spotted in Hickman Co.

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Multiple agencies in western Kentucky are requesting the public’s help as they search for a man who is on the run from authorities.

The Graves and Hickman County Sheriff’s Offices have determined that Brian W. Readenour has been hiding in the area of Murphy’s Pond near the St. Denis community of Hickman Co. just west of the Graves Co. line.

Readenour is wanted for numerous felony charges related to the sexual abuse of a child, among other charges. He has been on the run from authorities for several weeks.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Readenour has been identified from hidden game cameras in the area. He has been using deer camp structures in the Murphy’s Pond area.

A search is currently underway by authorities from Graves, Hickman, Carlisle and McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Offices.

Please contact law enforcement if you see this suspect.

