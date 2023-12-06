Local meat processor gives update on Share the Harvest

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County’s only Share the Harvest meat processor, located in in Jackson, Missouri, gives an update on how the program is doing so far.

This program continues to help needy families as firearm hunting season is still underway.

We talked to Jackson’s Frozen Foods assistant meat cutter, Robert Lee, who said 27 deer have been processed as of now--that totals to more than 800 pounds of deer.

Lee said he knows the importance of the role hunters play as they lend a helping hand to families in the Heartland.

”Especially the hunters that come in with Share the Harvest. They know that they are doing something good for the community that’s going to help, not just here,” Lee said. “But the families that are a little bit further out in the county, and people that can’t make it out to the Salvation Army to pick up something to eat and things of that nature.”

Lee said Jackson’s Frozen Foods will be here to serve the community as SEMO hunters continue to donate their harvest.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.