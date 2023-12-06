Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Las Vegas police respond to active shooter alert at UNLV; suspect deceased

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

Just after 12:30 p.m. PT, police updated the situation saying they had located one suspect and that person was deceased.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holiday students with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Crews with the Herrin Fire Department found Nagini, a six foot boa, stuck in the side panel of...
Pet snake rescued from cabinet side panel in Herrin home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’