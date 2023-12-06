Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Kentucky officials warning pet owners after dog tests positive for rabies

Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their...
Marion and Boyle County animal control and health leaders say people need to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies after a dog had to be put down after it killed a rabid skunk and then was infected.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky pet owners are being encouraged to make sure their animals are up to date on their vaccinations.

This comes after a case of rabies from a skunk that infected a dog in the Gravel Switch community that is on the Boyle/Marion county line.

Animal control officials say this is something that pet owners are being told to pay strict attention to because, while rare, rabies can be very serious. They say a house dog was let outside and came into contact with a skunk.

The dog killed the skunk but later showed signs of rabies.

The dog had to be put down because there is no cure for rabies and animal control experts say it is also 100% fatal. The people who owned the dog are now going through various treatments.

Health leaders say they do not know how many skunks are infected or where they have migrated to, but the advice to everyone is to make sure pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Vaccinations are key in prevention of rabies. It is Kentucky state law that your dog, cat, and ferret are vaccinated at four months of age and are re-vaccinated every year,” said Candi Taylor, the animal control director in Marion County.

Taylor says people can get their pets vaccinated for about $15.

People are also being encouraged to look for warning signs that might indicate rabies, including fever, lethargy, excessive drooling, aggression, change in voice or bark and sensitivity to light. Dogs can also show signs of unsteadiness and hallucinations.

Health leaders say rabies in humans is even more rare, and they say the last known case of a human infected in Marion County was in the 1940s.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Sounds of the Season 2023
Malden Elementary School "Decked the Halls" this year.
PHOTOS: Malden Elem. ‘decking the halls’ this holiday season
A Firehouse Chili event to benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County raised $2,055 in...
Firehouse Chili to be held in Paducah to benefit United Way
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects