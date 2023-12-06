Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, got stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air. (Source: KCRA, Luka Bogdanovich, Jared Johnson, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Orko Manna, KCRA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KCRA) – It’s not every day that you see a large dog stuck up in a tree, but that’s where a missing German shepherd was found.

Luna, a 10-month-old puppy, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the forests of El Dorado County, California, located in between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe.

Luna’s owner Brian Spies said he was searching everywhere for his dog after she went missing Sunday morning.

He looked for her in the forest near his home, but he was worried that his worst fear had come true.

“We have bears, we’ve got mountain lions, coyotes, foxes. We kind of got them all, so we didn’t know if a mountain lion snagged her,” Spies said.

He recruited his friends to help search the forest for Luna, and more than a day after she went missing, they finally found her.

Spies’ friend Luka Bogdanovich said he happened to look up and see something that caught his eye.

“I’m just driving down the road and look left. I’ll be darned,” Bogdanovich said. “I see something in the tree, and I went, ‘Holy cow, that’s the dog.’”

Bogdanovich immediately called Spies, who made his way to the scene and used an extension ladder from his work truck to reach Luna.

“Kind of reached up and grabbed her, and bear hugged her, and walked down the ladder with no hands, just like … as carefully as possible,” Spies said.

Luna is now safe and sound, back on the ground.

Spies said Luna was “a little tired” and slept a lot the day after the ordeal, but she was quickly back to her spunky self.

While he doesn’t know how Luna ended up in a tree, Spies said he’s learned a lesson from her adventure.

“If she ever gets lost again, we look up, because she can climb trees,” he laughed.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
witn
JALC’s Poshard Foundation to donate thousands of toys to abused children in southern Ill.
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court justices question whether the state can bar Trump from the 2024 ballot
FILE - A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western...
US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash off coast of Japan
The Poshard foundation for abused children brightens the lives of hundreds of children this...
Poshard Foundation Gift Giveaway