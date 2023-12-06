Historic Downtown Perryville walking trail connects community to city’s history

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Preserving the past while people enjoy new businesses—that’s the goal of the new walking trail in downtown Perryville.

It’s a project that has been in the works for over a year. And now, you can go take a look for yourself.

As you walk around the square in downtown Perryville, you will notice plaques outside of some of the businesses that lay out all of the building’s history.

Perry County Heritage Tourism director Trish Erzfeld said they wanted to do something different. With this project, they hope visitors will be encouraged to do a little more exploring, instead of just going in and out of wherever they originally planned to go.

Erzfeld said the history of the square is something to be celebrated.

“They have brought forth some facts about these buildings that a lot of people don’t really realize and it’s just kind of fun to walk and read a little paragraph about a building,” Erzfeld said. “How old it is, what used to be there, who used to live there and it’s teaching us something new about something old that we are familiar with every day when we drive through our downtown.”

Erzfeld said a ton of research and preparation went into this project between Perry Co. Heritage Tourism and the Perry Co. Historical Society. And after putting so much effort into this project, they are excited to finally be able to share some history with the community.

They encourage everyone to go see and learn for themselves.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.