First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Sunshine returns by this afternoon.....rain and possible thunderstorms on the horizon....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will be the coolest day of the week, at least officially, with highs of only about 45 to 50. But it will actually be nicer this afternoon with more sun and much less wind. Thick clouds still cover the region early this morning….but should eventually begin to break up and move out, becoming mainly sunny or even clear by late afternoon. Mostly clear skies will continue until some high clouds begin to return from the southwest late Thursday. Highs on Thursday will rebound into the 50s, but a developing southwest breeze will give a wind chill factor again.

Our next significant weather system is still on track to move in on Saturday. Clouds and higher dewpoints return Friday, with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday evening. A few strong storms may be possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday will be chilly and breezy but dry on the backside of this system…with cool and dry weather continuing into early next week.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
Crews on the scene and one lane of William Street blocked Tuesday evening, December 5.
Part of William St. blocked near Kingshighway intersection; crews on scene
Steven Lyons, 24 of Murray, was arrested on a wanton abuse/neglect of adult person charge.
Man arrested on abuse/neglect of adult charge
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

Latest News

Chilly tomorrow with a warm up on Thursday
Mid-week warm up, soggy weekend ahead
