First Alert: Sunny, cool today

(KFVS) - Today will be the coolest day of the week, at least officially, with highs of only about 45 to 50.

However, Brian Alworth says it will actually be nicer this afternoon with more sun and much less wind.

Thick clouds still cover the region early this morning but should eventually begin to break up and move out, becoming mainly sunny or even clear by late afternoon.

Mostly-clear skies will continue until some high clouds begin to return from the southwest late Thursday. Highs on Thursday will rebound into the 50s, but a developing southwest breeze will give a wind chill factor again.

Our next significant weather system is still on track to move in on Saturday.

Clouds and higher dew points return Friday, with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday evening. A few strong storms may be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be chilly and breezy, but dry on the backside of this system, with cool and dry weather continuing into early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.