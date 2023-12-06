Firehouse Chili to be held in Paducah to benefit United Way

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah will be holding an event where people can have a meal while helping a local organization.

On Friday, December 8, Firehouse Chili will be held to benefit the United Way of Western Kentucky. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can go to Fire Station #1 on 301 Washington Street to purchase a bowl of chili, hot dog, chili dog, or a boxed meal. The chili will be cooked by Paducah firefighters.

Along with the food mentioned above, the menu includes chips, beverage, and desserts. Boxed meals include chili, hotdog, chips, dessert, and drink. Payments are by cash, check or you can donate online.

100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the United Way. In 2022, Firehouse Chili raised $2,852 for the United Way.

