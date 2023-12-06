Heartland Votes
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57

Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from the vehicle after the 115-mile chase north on I-57.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $250,000 worth of drugs were seized during a traffic stop after the vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase, 115-mile chase on Interstate 57.

Dejon D. Wooden, of Los Angeles, California, was cited for cannabis trafficking, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, controlled substance trafficking, aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, speeding, driving on shoulder, disobeying stop sign and improper lane usage.

He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Dejon D. Wooden, of Los Angeles, California, was cited on multiple felony charges and misdemeanor traffic violations.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, deputies tried to pull a vehicle over for traffic violations, but said the vehicle continued going northbound on I-57. This was near mile post 60.

Deputies followed the vehicle as it passed multiple semi tractor trailers in the emergency lane, tried to run deputies off the road and traveled around 100 miles per hour.

After going 115 miles to Effingham, Ill., Williamson County deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Dejon Wooden, was arrested.

Deputies recovered 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine, a schedule 2 narcotic, from the vehicle. They estimated the street value of these drugs to be more than $250,000.

Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from the vehicle after the 115-mile chase north on I-57.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Vernon Police Department assisted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

