Clearer skies this afternoon, with rain on the way

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cloudy skies to start the day, but expect clearer skies as we head in to this afternoon and evening. temperatures remain chilly, with highs today in the upper 40s. Expect dry conditions heading into Thursday, but windy conditions will also pick up, with possible wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Temps are also starting off Thursday in the mid 30s, and warming up to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Mornings will warm up to the 40s by Friday while sticking in the low 40s. Also by Friday evening into the overnight hours, we will start to expect rain.

Heading into the weekend, there’s a chance for thunderstorms in the Heartland. The biggest threats at this time are heavy rain and lightning. Rainfall totals are expected to average from 1 to 2 inches. After this comes a cool down for Sunday, with highs dropping to the 40s. The beginning of the next work week looks more average, temperature wise, and partly cloudy.

