Chief Appraiser for Cape County Assessor appointed as Director of the Dept. of Revenue for St. Louis Co.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office announced on Tuesday that Chief Appraiser Tony Smee has been appointed Director of the Department of Revenue for St. Louis County.

According to a statement from Cape Co. Assessor Bob Adams, Smee will be assuming the role next Monday, December 11. Smee was also a prior four-term member of the Board of Education of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Smee’s appointment by St. Louis Co. Executive Sam Page was unanimously confirmed by the St. Louis Co. Council on November 14. Smee’s new position has oversight responsibilities of the following divisions in St. Louis Co. government: Collector of Revenue, Recorder of Deeds, Licensing and Boards of Equalization which hear and adjudicate property assessment appeals.

The Director of Revenue also serves as the Co. Trustee of Post 3rd Properties and Trustee Properties. St. Louis Co. has over 200 individual taxing authorities, serves 88 municipalities, 23 public school districts and dozens of other publicly funded entities such as libraries, fire protection districts and special business districts.

”I am as equally excited about tackling this challenging role as I am sad at leaving my Cape County family,” Smee said. “Cape County is my home, but to be given the opportunity to serve the citizens of St. Louis County in this capacity is a tremendous honor, and I’m grateful for that chance.”

According to the statement, Bridget Welker, Real Property and Utilities Supervisor for the Cape Co. Assessor, has been promoted to Director of Real Property and Utilities, and will assume assessment administration responsibilities and oversight of the field appraisal services formerly held by Smee.

Chris Hartlein, a local certified residential real estate appraiser, has joined the real property appraisal staff as Chief Appraiser, and will report to Welker.

