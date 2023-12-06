Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Chief Appraiser for Cape County Assessor appointed as Director of the Dept. of Revenue for St. Louis Co.

The Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office announced on Tuesday that Chief Appraiser Tony...
The Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office announced on Tuesday that Chief Appraiser Tony Smee has been appointed Director of the Department of Revenue for St. Louis County.((Source: KFVS))
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office announced on Tuesday that Chief Appraiser Tony Smee has been appointed Director of the Department of Revenue for St. Louis County.

According to a statement from Cape Co. Assessor Bob Adams, Smee will be assuming the role next Monday, December 11. Smee was also a prior four-term member of the Board of Education of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

Smee’s appointment by St. Louis Co. Executive Sam Page was unanimously confirmed by the St. Louis Co. Council on November 14. Smee’s new position has oversight responsibilities of the following divisions in St. Louis Co. government: Collector of Revenue, Recorder of Deeds, Licensing and Boards of Equalization which hear and adjudicate property assessment appeals.

The Director of Revenue also serves as the Co. Trustee of Post 3rd Properties and Trustee Properties. St. Louis Co. has over 200 individual taxing authorities, serves 88 municipalities, 23 public school districts and dozens of other publicly funded entities such as libraries, fire protection districts and special business districts.

”I am as equally excited about tackling this challenging role as I am sad at leaving my Cape County family,” Smee said. “Cape County is my home, but to be given the opportunity to serve the citizens of St. Louis County in this capacity is a tremendous honor, and I’m grateful for that chance.”

According to the statement, Bridget Welker, Real Property and Utilities Supervisor for the Cape Co. Assessor, has been promoted to Director of Real Property and Utilities, and will assume assessment administration responsibilities and oversight of the field appraisal services formerly held by Smee.

Chris Hartlein, a local certified residential real estate appraiser, has joined the real property appraisal staff as Chief Appraiser, and will report to Welker.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
A program helping young children gain more access to books is now available statewide in...
Gov. Pritzker announces statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Illinois
At the Banterra Center in Carbondale Tuesday night, SIU defeated Oklahoma State 70-68.
SIU men’s basketball defeats Oklahoma State 70-68
Christmas arrived on Tuesday, December 5 in the small town of Kennett, Missouri.
Kennett, Mo. hosts ‘Just a Small Town Christmas’ event