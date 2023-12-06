Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Cardinals make it official: Yadier Molina rejoins club as special advisor

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (First Alert 4) - The worst-kept secret in baseball has finally been made official.

While it’s been out in the ether that the St. Louis Cardinals were set to welcome retired franchise catcher Yadier Molina back into the organization in an official capacity, the team and the former player spent several weeks circling the drain on a specific job description.

Wednesday, the Cardinals formally announced that Molina has joined the organization as a special advisor to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.

Mozeliak had expressed optimism earlier in the week at the MLB Winter Meetings that the two sides would come together on a reunion. The only question was the role.

Molina had recently said on a Spanish-language radio broadcast that he would not serve in a full-time coaching capacity for the Cardinals in 2024, citing family obligations as an impediment to the demanding schedule of such a role. Mozeliak echoed that expectation this week, noting that he expected to connect with Molina’s agent in Nashville to map out more specifically what Molina would do in his impending new role with the team.

Though it never seemed like the reunion was in any doubt, getting it finalized is a solid win for the Cardinals during what has otherwise been a relatively quiet Winter Meetings for the club.

Regardless of the full scope of Molina’s responsibilities, which Mozeliak will likely detail more thoroughly Wednesday afternoon when he meets with media in Nashville, the notion of Yadi’s presence back in Jupiter for spring training could rejuvenate a Cardinals team that stumbled in the absence of his fingerprints on the organization in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people were injured during a single-vehicle crash...
2 people hospitalized after hitting abandoned trailer on roadway in Butler Co.
McDonald's is launching a new chain in Illinois called CosMc's.
McDonald’s secretly launching new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week
Williamson County deputies seized 80.3 pounds of cannabis and 760 ounces of Promethazine from...
Deputies seize more than $250k worth of drugs after high-speed, 115-mile chase on I-57

Latest News

Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, center, celebrates with teammate Daniel Descalso, right,...
Cardinals announce Daniel Descalso as new bench coach
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract
The Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Wednesday at Chase Field to claim...
Texas Rangers win first World Series