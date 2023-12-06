Heartland Votes
Advanced Surgery Technology to hold ribbon cutting in Mount Vernon

A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be held in Advanced Surgical Technology’s new...
A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be held in Advanced Surgical Technology’s new Mount Vernon location(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house will be held in Advanced Surgical Technology’s new Mount Vernon location.

Set for 3 p.m. on Friday, December 8, representatives of AST, the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries are expected to attend the event. The event will include tours, Christmas treats and beverages, and more.

The new facility is located at 3120 Veterans Memorial Drive. It is one of a growing number of locations in southern Illinois for AST.

Breast care will be directed by Dr. Merrilee Brandt, MD, FACS, a long-time area general surgeon who specializes in breast care, including mammograms, breast biopsies, breast ultrasounds, evaluation of breast lumps and masses, diagnosis and treatment of breast pain.

AST Chief Operating Officer Abbey Gettinger said the new Mount Vernon location will also offer other surgical procedures which do not require hospitalization.

For more information about the office or to schedule an appointment, patients may visit AST Primary Care’s website or call the new facility at 618-899-9533.

