Ste. Genevieve Co. man sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for sexually exploiting boy

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for taking photos of the sexual abuse of a young boy.

Noah Church, 22, pleaded guilty in September to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He admitted to sending images containing child sexual abuse material to an undercover FBI agent.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, the FBI began investigating Church’s use of an online chat forum on Kik Messenger in April 2022.

Church, who used the username “LittleBois128,” shared pictures of a child and discussed sexually abusing the child. The FBI traced the username to a home in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo. and searched it on June 8, 2022.

According to his plea agreement, investigators found photos of the child on Church’s phone. They said the phone contained hundreds of images of child porn.

After his release from prison, Church will be on supervised release for 20 years.

The FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

