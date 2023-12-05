Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Second person dies from drinking Panera’s Charged Lemonade, lawsuit alleges

FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint,...
FILE -- Panera's Charged Lemonades come in three flavors: Blood Orange, Strawberry Lemon Mint, and Mango Yuzu Citrus.(Panera/handout)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(TMX/Gray News) – Panera’s caffeinated Charged Lemonade has been blamed for a second death, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday.

The lawsuit said 46-year-old Dennis Brown of Fleming Island, Florida, went into cardiac arrest on his way home after drinking three Charged Lemonades at a local Panera on Oct. 9.

According to the lawsuit, Brown had a chromosomal deficiency disorder, a developmental delay, and a mild intellectual disability, but he lived on his own and regularly stopped at his local Panera on his way home from his job at a supermarket.

He avoided consuming energy drinks because he had high blood pressure, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Brown’s family by the Philadelphia-based law firm Kline & Specter, PC, which is also representing the family of Sarah Katz in a similar lawsuit filed in October centered on Panera’s Charged Lemonade drink.

Katz, a college student who had a heart condition, died in September of last year after consuming Charged Lemonade. That lawsuit argued Panera failed to warn consumers that the “dangerous energy drink” had high amounts of caffeine along with guarana extract, a stimulant.

According to both lawsuits, Panera advertised the Charged Lemonade as “plant-based and clean with as much caffeine as our Dark Roast coffee.” But with 390 milligrams of caffeine, a large Charged Lemonade contains more caffeine than any size of Panera’s Dark Roast coffee.

The lawsuits claim a large Charged Lemonade contains more caffeine than standard cans of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined, along with the equivalent of almost 30 teaspoons of sugar.

After the first lawsuit, Panera included signage in its restaurants and disclosures on its website warning customers to drink Charged Lemonade in moderation. The disclosures also say that the drink is not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, or people sensitive to caffeine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

According to the most recent report by NAFSA: Association of International Educators,...
Report: SEMO international students bring nearly $30 million to economy
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for his domestic assault trial, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023,...
Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful before alleged assault