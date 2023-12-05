Heartland Votes
Report: SEMO international students bring nearly $30 million to economy

By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the most recent report by NAFSA: Association of International Educators, international students studying at Southeast Missouri State University are contributing $27.8 million to the local economy.

NAFSA reported on colleges in each Missouri congressional district, finding that the total benefit from international students was $58 million for District 8.

Southeast was responsible for nearly half of that total.

According to the university, Southeast is currently at an all-time high in international enrollment, hosting 1,153 students from 65 countries.

“Each of our 1,153 currently enrolled international students is infusing that much money directly into the local economy in the forms of tuition, housing, cell phones, restaurants, insurance and groceries,” said Kevin Timlin, Executive Director of International Education and Services at Southeast. “Besides the economic impact, international students play other important roles on a college campus. We are an educational community in which we all have the ability and responsibility to learn from one another.”

The report also found that international students at Southeast are also supporting 127 jobs in the state.

NAFSA conducts an annual state-by-state and congressional district analysis of the international education economic benefits.

For more information, contact international@semo.edu or studyabroad@semo.edu.

