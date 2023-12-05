Repairs coming to Cape La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Repairs will soon be coming to the Cape La Croix Trail in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The plan is to widen a section of the trail extending it to Bloomfield Road to Shawnee Park.

Doug Gannon, Parks and Rec Director, says keeping the trail safe is important not just for city leaders but for citizens as well.

”The south end of the trail from Bloomfield to Shawnee Park has been an area that’s needed repairs for quite some time, so it’s just really important thoroughfare and it’s not only for recreational use--which that’s the primary use,” Gannon said. “However, it’s also used for individuals to get to different parts of the city, so it’s become a pedestrian transportation route for a lot of different purposes.”

Gannon says they don’t have a timeline yet for when the project will be completed, but they will let the community know as soon as possible.

