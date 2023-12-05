Heartland Votes
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to the Lou in July 2024

By First Alert 4 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A famous rock band is extending their tour into 2024 after a successful run this year and St. Louis is one of their stops on the list.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing their Unlimited Love tour to the Lou.

Just last year, the band was honored with the Global Icon award at the MTV Awards.

The band is playing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on July 30, 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

