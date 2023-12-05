Part of William St. blocked near Kingshighway intersection; crews on scene
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lane of William Street is blocked just before the Kingshighway intersection Tuesday evening, December 5.
Crews were seen in the area with water shooting up into the air.
According to the city, it’s related to a private construction project. They are not aware of any water customer impacts, as of 5 p.m.
