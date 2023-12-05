Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Part of William St. blocked near Kingshighway intersection; crews on scene

Crews on the scene and one lane of William Street blocked Tuesday evening, December 5.
Crews on the scene and one lane of William Street blocked Tuesday evening, December 5.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lane of William Street is blocked just before the Kingshighway intersection Tuesday evening, December 5.

Crews were seen in the area with water shooting up into the air.

According to the city, it’s related to a private construction project. They are not aware of any water customer impacts, as of 5 p.m.

Crews on the scene and one lane of William Street blocked Tuesday evening, December 5.
Crews on the scene and one lane of William Street blocked Tuesday evening, December 5.(KFVS)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Sounds of the Season 2023
It’s the first power 5 team in 15 years to visit Carbondale and the last power 5 team to come...
SIU men’s basketball welcomes their first power 5 team to the Banterra Center since 2008
Documents are piled on the witness stand as a Missouri House subcommittee hears from...
Missouri lawmakers jump start committee work to help meet budget deadline
A program helping young children gain more access to books is now available statewide in...
Gov. Pritzker announces statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Illinois