Part of William St. blocked near Kingshighway intersection; crews on scene

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A lane of William Street is blocked just before the Kingshighway intersection Tuesday evening, December 5.

Crews were seen in the area with water shooting up into the air.

According to the city, it’s related to a private construction project. They are not aware of any water customer impacts, as of 5 p.m.

Crews on the scene and one lane of William Street blocked Tuesday evening, December 5. (KFVS)

