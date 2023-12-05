Heartland Votes
Paducah man accused of raping, strangling woman

Martin J. Smith, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree rape/domestic...
Martin J. Smith, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree rape/domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and alcohol intoxication.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of raping and strangling a woman and refusing to let her leave the motel where they were staying.

Martin J. Smith, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree rape/domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and alcohol intoxication.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, a woman told them she and Smith got into an argument early Saturday morning, December 2. She said Smith assaulted her, then choked her until she lost consciousness. The woman said Smith then raped her.

Police say the woman told them she tried to escape when Smith fell asleep, but he woke up and dragged her into the bathroom by her hair.

The woman was able to escape early Saturday afternoon. She went to the police department on Sunday to report the incident, and officers said she had visible injuries. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Smith.

Smith was arrested around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 when an officer recognized him walking along Kentucky Avenue behind the police department headquarters. The officer knew Smith had active warrants, and stopped him.

According to police, Smith was intoxicated and refused to give his name.

Smith was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

