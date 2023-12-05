Missouri lawmakers jump start committee work to help meet budget deadline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri House subcommittees usually don’t begin meeting until after the holidays but in an effort to avoid passing the state’s budget at the very last minute, House leaders agreed to get a head start on the process.

“We’re starting earlier this year in this process, trying to not spilled over into the last moments of the whole process,” said State rep. Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar.

Some aren’t as happy with the move, saying the time and costs of hearings is an unnecessary expense.

“All of us being here in December is an additional cost of the state,” State Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester, said. “It’s taken many of us out of our communities at the time of the holidays. It’s also having the government workers and appropriations staff that department directors need to be here in December, which we’ve never had to do before.”

Lawmakers were able to begin “pre-filing” bills last Friday, a process which can give the public an idea of what elected officials are prioritizing the most.

So far, nearly a thousand pieces of legislation have been pre-filed in the House and Senate.

One priority for many Republicans this year is raising the threshold for passing a citizen-led ballot question. At least six bills were submitted related to that.

Lavender, a Democrat, said she hopes to make headway on what she describes as “common sense gun legislation,” such as a red flag law or requiring background checks for gun purchases.

Meanwhile, 21 different bills target the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender Missourians, including bills that would ban bathroom access, restrict medical care, criminalize teachers discussing the topics with their students, and more.

The official beginning of the legislative session is January 3.

