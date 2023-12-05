Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Missouri lawmakers jump start committee work to help meet budget deadline

Subcommittees hear from MoHealthNet director in Tuesday meeting
Documents are piled on the witness stand as a Missouri House subcommittee hears from...
Documents are piled on the witness stand as a Missouri House subcommittee hears from MoHealthNet director Todd Richardson on Dec. 5, 2023.(Missouri Bureau)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri House subcommittees usually don’t begin meeting until after the holidays but in an effort to avoid passing the state’s budget at the very last minute, House leaders agreed to get a head start on the process.

“We’re starting earlier this year in this process, trying to not spilled over into the last moments of the whole process,” said State rep. Mike Stephens, R-Bolivar.

Some aren’t as happy with the move, saying the time and costs of hearings is an unnecessary expense.

“All of us being here in December is an additional cost of the state,” State Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Manchester, said. “It’s taken many of us out of our communities at the time of the holidays. It’s also having the government workers and appropriations staff that department directors need to be here in December, which we’ve never had to do before.”

Lawmakers were able to begin “pre-filing” bills last Friday, a process which can give the public an idea of what elected officials are prioritizing the most.

So far, nearly a thousand pieces of legislation have been pre-filed in the House and Senate.

One priority for many Republicans this year is raising the threshold for passing a citizen-led ballot question. At least six bills were submitted related to that.

Lavender, a Democrat, said she hopes to make headway on what she describes as “common sense gun legislation,” such as a red flag law or requiring background checks for gun purchases.

Meanwhile, 21 different bills target the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender Missourians, including bills that would ban bathroom access, restrict medical care, criminalize teachers discussing the topics with their students, and more.

The official beginning of the legislative session is January 3.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

A program helping young children gain more access to books is now available statewide in...
Gov. Pritzker announces statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Illinois
A man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of more than 900 images...
Man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child porn possession
Martin J. Smith, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree rape/domestic...
Paducah man accused of raping, strangling woman
"Just a Small Town Christmas" event coming to Kennett, Mo.
Kennett, Mo. to host ‘Just a Small Town Christmas’ event