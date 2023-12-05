Heartland Votes
Mid-week warm up, soggy weekend ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 12/5.
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Good afternoon, today we are going to see an increase of cloud coverage as we head later in the day. Winds will pick up out of the NW tonight, seeing gusts up to 25 mph. Wednesday and Thursday are looking mostly sunny with warmer temperatures by Thursday afternoon. Highs to end the work week will be near the lower 60s. Main impact throughout the remainder of the work week will be breezy winds everyday.

keeping a close eye on our weekend setup, rain seems to be moving in by Friday and will stick with us all day Saturday. As of right now, Saturday seems to be a soggy day with widespread rain and thunderstorms across the Heartland. The rain will likely stick around until early Sunday and then cooler breezy conditions return Sunday afternoon.

