Man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child porn possession

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of more than 900 images containing child pornography.

Timon Odell Mouser, 54, of Iron County, was sentenced on Tuesday, December 5. The judge also ordered he be placed on supervised release for life after his release from prison.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, the FBI assisted the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department in July 2022 with a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was about an IP address used to trade child sexual abuse material.

They traced it to Mouser’s home, and a search of his computer found more than 900 images containing child pornography, including images of infants and toddlers and other minor children.

Mouser pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in August to one count of possession of child porn.

The FBI and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

