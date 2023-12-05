Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child porn possession

A man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of more than 900 images...
A man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of more than 900 images containing child pornography.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for possession of more than 900 images containing child pornography.

Timon Odell Mouser, 54, of Iron County, was sentenced on Tuesday, December 5. The judge also ordered he be placed on supervised release for life after his release from prison.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, the FBI assisted the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department in July 2022 with a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was about an IP address used to trade child sexual abuse material.

They traced it to Mouser’s home, and a search of his computer found more than 900 images containing child pornography, including images of infants and toddlers and other minor children.

Mouser pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in August to one count of possession of child porn.

The FBI and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Southern Illinois University students died in a crash Monday morning, December 4.
2 SIUC students die in Carbondale crash
Tanya Summers (top left), Jamison Taylor (top center), Eric Thomas (top right), Keonne Chaplin...
5 charged in connection with Kennett gas station shooting; 3 remain on the run
Caruthersville School District #18 has been removed from the Bootheel Athletic Conference for...
Caruthersville School District #18 voted out of Bootheel Athletic Conference remainder of 2023-2024 school year
Khalil Reed, 24, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident,...
Cape Girardeau man accused of squealing tires, driving in circles at intersection, hitting vehicles
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect...
Sheriff’s office asks for help in finding wanted man in western Ky.

Latest News

A program helping young children gain more access to books is now available statewide in...
Gov. Pritzker announces statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Illinois
Martin J. Smith, 34, was arrested on warrants charging him with first-degree rape/domestic...
Paducah man accused of raping, strangling woman
"Just a Small Town Christmas" event coming to Kennett, Mo.
Kennett, Mo. to host ‘Just a Small Town Christmas’ event
Dozens of children and first responders participated in Shop with a Hero event at the Cape...
Dozens participate in Shop with a Hero event