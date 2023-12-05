Man arrested on abuse/neglect of adult charge

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into elderly neglect claims leads to the arrest of a 24-year-old Murray, Kentucky man.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, they received complaints that Steven Lyons was neglecting an elderly person in his care between January 2023 and November 2023.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation led to the arrest of Lyons on Monday, December 4.

Lyons was booked into the Calloway County Detention Facility on a wanton abuse/neglect of adult person charge.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.