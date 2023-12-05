Gov. Pritzker celebrates Gold Star Tree Lighting Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined active duty military members, veterans and Gold Star families for the Gold Star Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony, which pays tribute to the state’s veterans, fallen heroes and their families, took place on Monday, December 4 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

“The State of Illinois stands with our Gold Star families today and every day,” Gov. Pritzker said. “In both joyous and sorrowful moments, we commemorate, remember and celebrate alongside these families. We are forever grateful for their sacrifice and proud to honor the memory of our state’s fallen heroes. It’s this legacy of giving that marks the holiday season.”

Gov. Pritzker joined the families in decorating and lighting a tree as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance. The Gold Star families in attendance at the ceremony were able to place a commemorative ornament on the tree in honor of their loved ones.

