Gov. Pritzker announces statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Illinois

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Illinois.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A program helping young children gain more access to books is now available statewide in Illinois.

On Tuesday, December 5, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was joined by Dollywood Foundation Executive Director Nora Briggs, United Way of McLean County President and CEO David Taylor, local officials, parents and community members at the Bloomington Public Library for the statewide launch of the state’s partnership with The Dollywood Foundation.

This means Illinoisans now have access to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This book gifting program mails free, high-quality and age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, regardless of the family’s income.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Pritzker, the FY24 budget allocates $1.6 million to the program to support early childhood learning in the state and instill lifelong reading practice.

“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that Illinois is beginning its journey to provide every child under the age of five an opportunity to sign up and have a free book delivered to their house every month,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Research shows that early literacy makes a big difference for our youngest learners when it comes to developing language and social skills. It’s one of the many reasons my administration allocated funding in FY24′s historic budget to make this partnership possible—furthering our transformative early childhood education goals.”

According to the release, the Imagination Library Program is supported by The Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Dolly Parton in 1988. Since launching in 1995, the Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world, with the mission of inspiring a love of reading in children from birth to age five.

“Thank you to Governor JB Pritzker and all our local program partners across Illinois who worked so hard to make this dream a reality,” Parton said.

To learn more about becoming a local program partner, contact Pam Hunsaker at Phunsaker@imaginationlibrary.com.

