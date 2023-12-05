Heartland Votes
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Cool and very breezy Tuesday....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:13 AM CST
Today will be a cool and very breezy day behind a minor weather system moving through this morning. Areas of clouds, fog and even some very light precip early this morning will give way to more sunshine for the middle of the day, although another area of thick clouds could move back in from the northwest later this afternoon and evening. Highs will be about 50 to 55, but a developing NW wind will make it feel chillier. After a seasonably cold Tuesday night, Wednesday looks to be a mostly sunny and less breezy day, although with slightly cooler daytime temps.

Winds switch to the southwest again, bringing a bit of a warming trend for Thursday and Friday. Rain becomes likely on Saturday into Saturday night as an upper trough and cold front approach from the west. Will have to watch for thunderstorm chances on Saturday afternoon or evening as this system looks fairly robust. Behind the cold front, it will be breezy and much cooler again on Sunday.

