First Alert: Freezing fog advisory issued for this morning; cool and very breezy afternoon

(KFVS) - A freezing fog advisory has been issued for most of the Heartland because the combination of fog and air temperatures are just below freezing.

There could be a little icing on some bridges and overpasses that stay below freezing.

The advisory is through 7 a.m.

Some areas could also see some drizzle as a minor weather system moves through the region this morning.

This afternoon will be cool and very breezy.

Wind gust up to 20 mph are possible.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, but northwest winds will make it feel chillier.

After a seasonably cold Tuesday night, Wednesday looks to be a mostly sunny and less breezy, although with slightly cooler daytime temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A brief warming trend arrives Thursday, where temps will get into the mid to upper 50s, but there will be a southwest breeze.

Friday is looking a bit warmer with afternoon highs around 60 degrees.

Rain becomes likely on Saturday into Saturday night as an upper trough and cold front approach from the west.

We will be watching for thunderstorm chances on Saturday afternoon or evening.

Behind the cold front, it will be breezy and much cooler again on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.